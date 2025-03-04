Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Up 3.6% on Insider Buying Activity

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $6.52 and last traded at $6.39. 6,892,974 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 10,530,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

Specifically, Director Edward Harris Fenster acquired 150,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,358,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,637.60. This represents a 12.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on RUN. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Sunrun from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Sunrun from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Sunrun from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.78 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.61.

Sunrun Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.94.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,500,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sunrun by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,460,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,385,000 after purchasing an additional 367,835 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter worth $76,152,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Sunrun by 113.5% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,515,302 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,426,000 after buying an additional 1,337,302 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the third quarter valued at about $955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Articles

