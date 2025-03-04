SVB Wealth LLC Invests $693,000 in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $80.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.08 and a 200-day moving average of $92.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 85.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.84. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.56 and a 52-week high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.