SVB Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 41,388 Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $700,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 20,558 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 56,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 21,626 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth $876,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,088,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Leerink Partners raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $31.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.23.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

NYSE HIMS opened at $40.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 92.39 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.83 and a 200-day moving average of $26.99. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $72.98.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $481.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.56 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 78,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $2,314,121.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,896.72. This trade represents a 41.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 268,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $7,462,863.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,803 shares in the company, valued at $4,712,033.25. This represents a 61.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,062,011 shares of company stock valued at $36,892,724. Insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

