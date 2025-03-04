SVB Wealth LLC Takes $989,000 Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,298 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 16.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,153,924 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $41,391,000 after acquiring an additional 160,268 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 34,682 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 21,805 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 47.5% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 146,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 47,230 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 35.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 62,523 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of HP by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 446,848 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $14,581,000 after acquiring an additional 18,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Price Performance

HP stock opened at $30.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.04 and its 200-day moving average is $34.80. The company has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.05. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $39.79.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. Research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2894 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 41.37%.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 40,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $1,401,987.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,724.80. This trade represents a 38.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 137,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $4,997,076.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,964.40. The trade was a 60.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,737 shares of company stock worth $9,316,641. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on HP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on HP from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on HP from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.59.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

