SVB Wealth LLC Takes Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TQQQ. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 235.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000.

NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $70.08 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $93.79. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 3.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2754 per share. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

