Synergy Investment Management LLC Invests $357,000 in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 472.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $758,000.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:HYDB opened at $47.43 on Tuesday. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.48.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

