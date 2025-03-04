Synergy Investment Management LLC Makes New $292,000 Investment in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBND. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $87,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.26. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $47.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.76.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

