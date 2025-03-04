Synergy Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after acquiring an additional 17,260 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 66,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC now owns 40,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 29,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:ILCB opened at $80.83 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $68.34 and a 52 week high of $85.07. The company has a market cap of $994.21 million, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.12.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

