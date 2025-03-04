Synergy Investment Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,460,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. L & S Advisors Inc grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF stock opened at $70.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $60.52 and a 52-week high of $74.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.46.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.