Tacita Capital Inc Has $74,000 Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Tacita Capital Inc reduced its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in McKesson were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in McKesson by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,943,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,175,000 after buying an additional 138,685 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 17.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,968,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,557,000 after purchasing an additional 438,423 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,653,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,873,000 after purchasing an additional 26,299 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 55.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,189,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,048,000 after purchasing an additional 425,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,606,000 after purchasing an additional 162,688 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total value of $5,358,588.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,276,465.36. This trade represents a 12.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total value of $114,602.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,679.09. The trade was a 15.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,268 shares of company stock valued at $11,536,378 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $645.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $595.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $564.96. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $464.42 and a 1-year high of $648.47. The firm has a market cap of $80.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on McKesson from $535.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McKesson from $612.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $630.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.79.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

