Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.53% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. ThredUp has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $253.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.75.

In other news, Director Patricia Nakache sold 625,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,219,721.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,364.20. This represents a 71.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,739,811 shares of company stock worth $6,379,508 in the last quarter. Insiders own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in ThredUp by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 45,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ThredUp by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,287 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in ThredUp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,443,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 12,984 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ThredUp by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 13,941 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of ThredUp by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 15,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

