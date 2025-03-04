The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 50,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Onefund LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.29, for a total transaction of $235,098.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,039 shares in the company, valued at $100,331,082.31. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,664. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Compass Point lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.00.

Shares of PNC opened at $189.26 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $216.26. The stock has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.55%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

