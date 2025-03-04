Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in February

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TYCMY opened at C$29.49 on Tuesday. Tingyi has a 12-month low of C$20.81 and a 12-month high of C$32.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.13.

Get Tingyi (Cayman Islands) alerts:

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks; various noodles; and coffee/functional/probiotics drinks.

Receive News & Ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.