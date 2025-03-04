Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in February

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TYCMY opened at C$29.49 on Tuesday. Tingyi has a 12-month low of C$20.81 and a 12-month high of C$32.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.13.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile
