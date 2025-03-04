Top Mid Cap Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 3rd

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Hims & Hers Health, MARA, and SoundHound AI are the five Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid cap stocks are shares of companies with a market capitalization typically ranging between $2 billion and $10 billion. These companies often offer a balance between the stability of large cap stocks and the growth potential of small cap stocks, presenting investors with moderate risk and the opportunity for significant expansion. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ:SQQQ traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.39. 82,010,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,284,270. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.89. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $64.95.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.46. 128,035,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,523,843. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average of $18.93. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $41.50.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Shares of NYSE HIMS traded down $4.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.49. 20,335,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,878,443. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $72.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.34 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.82.

MARA (MARA)

MARA stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.84. 59,405,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,558,180. MARA has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $30.28. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 5.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

SoundHound AI (SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

SoundHound AI stock traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $10.39. 49,396,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,835,665. SoundHound AI has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95.

