Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.95 and last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 132831 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

Several research firms recently commented on MODG. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.91.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -76.80 and a beta of 1.70.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.07. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $924.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,152,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,033 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,086,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,401,000 after acquiring an additional 764,322 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,769,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the third quarter worth $6,588,000. Finally, Claar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the fourth quarter worth $4,716,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

