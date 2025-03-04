Torray Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BPMC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 22.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,964,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,726,000 after purchasing an additional 729,055 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 16.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,827,000 after purchasing an additional 385,818 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $31,417,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 161.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 496,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,888,000 after purchasing an additional 306,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 50.5% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 348,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,255,000 after purchasing an additional 117,019 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $89.75 on Tuesday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $80.68 and a 1 year high of $121.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BPMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blueprint Medicines

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 1,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $159,407.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,467,430.72. This trade represents a 0.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.26, for a total transaction of $169,639.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,822.42. This represents a 10.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,224 shares of company stock worth $4,541,139. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.