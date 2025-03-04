Trex (NYSE:TREX) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $57.65 and last traded at $58.18, with a volume of 20554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.57.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TREX shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research note on Monday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.51.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $167.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.54 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 28.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Melkeya Mcduffie sold 1,420 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $87,869.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,705 shares in the company, valued at $105,505.40. The trade was a 45.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Trex in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 1,212.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Trex by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

