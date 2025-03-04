United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,475 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.7% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $33,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 397.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 720.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.73.

Shares of UPS opened at $119.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.03. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $158.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 97.04%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

