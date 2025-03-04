US Bancorp DE Has $9.50 Million Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,167 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in HP were worth $9,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of HP by 3.2% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 9,635 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. grew its stake in HP by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 34,355 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its stake in HP by 4.3% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in HP by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,648 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in HP by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 12,265 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. HSBC cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Hsbc Global Res lowered HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on HP from $37.00 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.59.

HP Stock Performance

HPQ opened at $30.03 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.42 and a 52-week high of $39.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.80.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2894 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 41.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,002.50. The trade was a 63.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 137,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $4,997,076.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,964.40. This trade represents a 60.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,737 shares of company stock worth $9,316,641. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.