US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,105 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,597 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $14,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Autodesk by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,079 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 23.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 7.2% in the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,557 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk stock opened at $272.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $296.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.57. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $195.32 and a one year high of $326.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Autodesk from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.43.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

