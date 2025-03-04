VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF (ASX:SUBD) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.13

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2025

VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF (ASX:SUBDGet Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 2nd.

VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF Stock Performance

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF (ASX:SUBD)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.