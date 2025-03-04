Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $39,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of VO opened at $266.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $271.69 and its 200-day moving average is $268.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $234.18 and a 12-month high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

