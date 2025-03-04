Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 267.5% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 24,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 18,176 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 18,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 206,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,042,000 after acquiring an additional 18,463 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.45. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.46 and a 52 week high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

