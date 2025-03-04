VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 30.5% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VICI opened at $32.67 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.47. The company has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 69.59%. The firm had revenue of $976.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.29 million. Analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 67.58%.

A number of analysts recently commented on VICI shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

