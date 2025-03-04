Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $541.92 Million Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,582,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,200 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores makes up about 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.09% of Ross Stores worth $541,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 434.1% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $164.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.06.

ROST opened at $136.81 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.53 and a 12-month high of $163.60. The stock has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.56 and a 200-day moving average of $147.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

