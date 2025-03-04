Westover Capital Advisors LLC Has $792,000 Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 62.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,811 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 6,385 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $216.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $198.21 and a 12-month high of $296.08. The company has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

