Westover Capital Advisors LLC Has $792,000 Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 62.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,811 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 6,385 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.
NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $216.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $198.21 and a 12-month high of $296.08. The company has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.46.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Report on NXPI
NXP Semiconductors Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NXP Semiconductors
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.