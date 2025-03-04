Westover Capital Advisors LLC Invests $679,000 in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $82,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in United Therapeutics by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 678.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.25.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 26,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $9,781,722.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,134.22. This trade represents a 83.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 7,700 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.37, for a total value of $2,882,649.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,743,122.70. This trade represents a 17.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,164 shares of company stock valued at $45,278,893. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $310.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $358.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.88. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $221.53 and a 12-month high of $417.82.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $735.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.74 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

