WMG Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 298.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,176 shares during the quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Southern by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Southern by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Southern by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 303,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Southern by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 138,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,485,000 after acquiring an additional 33,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO James Jeffrey Peoples sold 14,540 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $1,250,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,296. The trade was a 52.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,170 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $100,503.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,393 shares in the company, valued at $7,592,958.70. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southern from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Southern from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SO

Southern Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SO stock opened at $90.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $66.62 and a twelve month high of $94.45. The company has a market capitalization of $99.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Southern had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.82%.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.