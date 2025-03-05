1,174 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Purchased by Triad Wealth Partners LLC

Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $563,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 36,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 51.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IWO opened at $265.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.39. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $242.92 and a twelve month high of $317.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

