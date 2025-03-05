13,200 Shares in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 766,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 62,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIBN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at SI-BONE

In other SI-BONE news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $51,013.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 222,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,114.60. This represents a 1.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 5,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $73,778.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,427.29. This trade represents a 2.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,311 shares of company stock worth $130,356 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Stock Down 3.4 %

SI-BONE stock opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 7.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average is $14.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.43 million, a PE ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.17. SI-BONE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.16.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $49.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.87 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

SI-BONE Profile

(Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.