150 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Purchased by Mainstream Capital Management LLC

Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,055.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 507,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,969,000 after purchasing an additional 463,387 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 425,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,961,000 after buying an additional 248,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,266.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 253,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,305,000 after buying an additional 234,524 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,564,000 after acquiring an additional 159,916 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,997,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BATS MTUM opened at $209.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.98. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $168.49 and a 52-week high of $229.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.47.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

