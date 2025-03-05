15,700 Shares in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,166,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after buying an additional 53,490 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 765,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 104,160 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 285.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 109,813 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in ACCO Brands by 14.3% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 3,526,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,288,000 after purchasing an additional 439,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 21.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 12,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research decreased their price target on ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

ACCO Brands Price Performance

ACCO stock opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $410.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.37. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $6.44.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $448.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.06 million. Research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is -28.30%.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.