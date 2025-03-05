15,921 Shares in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) Purchased by Carrera Capital Advisors

Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BTG opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is -16.67%.

BTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cormark raised B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities lowered shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from $3.70 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.02.

B2Gold Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

