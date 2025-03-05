1,900 Shares in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Purchased by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 323.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Whirlpool Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $90.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $84.18 and a one year high of $135.49.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.31. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 21.89% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is -119.45%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

