215,978 Shares in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Purchased by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 215,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,475,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.22% of DT Midstream at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 68.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 12,406 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 27.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 8.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 18.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 5.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on DTM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on DT Midstream from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on DT Midstream from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DT Midstream from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised DT Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

DT Midstream Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $93.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.79. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.31 and a 200 day moving average of $93.66.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.11%.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

