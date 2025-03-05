3,940 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Acquired by Snider Financial Group

Snider Financial Group acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 55,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Kelly Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,033,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 44,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after buying an additional 12,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 47,639 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $80.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $75.79 and a 12-month high of $96.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

