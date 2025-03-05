3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Position Lifted by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 237,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 3M from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.87.
Insider Buying and Selling at 3M
In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $247,161.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,238.25. The trade was a 24.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $944,098.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,736.32. The trade was a 55.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,163,446. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
3M Stock Down 5.0 %
3M stock opened at $145.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.87. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $76.56 and a fifty-two week high of $156.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.02. 3M had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 100.77%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.
3M Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 38.68%.
3M Profile
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
