45,422 Shares in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 264.4% during the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 25,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 18,520 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth $129,015,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 11,626.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 150,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,259,000 after buying an additional 149,514 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 183,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth $2,157,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roku news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $77,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,174.90. This represents a 1.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $2,066,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,100.32. This represents a 48.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,221 shares of company stock worth $9,647,087 in the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roku Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Roku stock opened at $80.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.35 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.51. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.33 and a 12-month high of $104.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROKU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.71.

Roku Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

See Also

