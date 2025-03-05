51,388 Shares in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 51,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,265,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,680,000 after buying an additional 70,596 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 46,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $69.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.07. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.70. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $50.35 and a 12 month high of $83.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.48). Incyte had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 0.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INCY shares. UBS Group started coverage on Incyte in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Incyte from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Insider Activity at Incyte

In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $45,051.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,754.72. The trade was a 2.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 14,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $1,042,090.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,561.36. This represents a 35.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,925 in the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

