51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.06 and traded as low as $16.72. 51Talk Online Education Group shares last traded at $16.72, with a volume of 11,247 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on 51Talk Online Education Group in a research note on Monday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get 51Talk Online Education Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group

The stock has a market capitalization of $95.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of -0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.77.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 51Talk Online Education Group stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 137,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 2.40% of 51Talk Online Education Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About 51Talk Online Education Group

(Get Free Report)

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.