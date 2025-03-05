A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

ATEN has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

ATEN stock opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.83. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.14. A10 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 19.16%. Equities analysts predict that A10 Networks will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in A10 Networks by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,010,000 after buying an additional 89,175 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 234.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 106,672 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 359.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 25,508 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 262.1% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 56,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 40,712 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in A10 Networks by 11.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 389,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 41,141 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

