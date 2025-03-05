Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,749 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 0.7% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,896 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 18,013 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 978,067 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $110,629,000 after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 167,507 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $18,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 142,370 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $16,103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $137.65 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $99.71 and a twelve month high of $141.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 31.95%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.19.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 949 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total transaction of $131,123.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,277,222.77. The trade was a 1.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 23,771 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $3,054,573.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,152,064.50. This trade represents a 15.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,282 shares of company stock valued at $3,263,348 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

