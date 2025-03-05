Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 215.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abeona Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. Abeona Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $9.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average is $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 74.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 28,606 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 7.0% in the third quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,698,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,732,000 after buying an additional 110,998 shares in the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 1,832,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,578,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $151,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

