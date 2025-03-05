abrdn (LON:ABDN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 15.20 ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. abrdn had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 21.19%.

abrdn Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of LON:ABDN opened at GBX 172 ($2.20) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 148.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 147.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a current ratio of 225.80 and a quick ratio of 24.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.25. abrdn has a 1 year low of GBX 130.50 ($1.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 186.48 ($2.39).

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason Windsor bought 357,635 shares of abrdn stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £497,112.65 ($635,937.89). Corporate insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

abrdn Company Profile

abrdn is a global investment company that helps clients and customers plan, save, and invest for the future.

Our purpose is to enable our clients to be better investors.

Our strategy is to deliver client-led growth. We are structured around three businesses – Investments, Adviser and interactive investor – focused on the changing needs of our clients.

The capabilities in our Investments business are built on the strength of our insight – generated from wide-ranging research, worldwide investment expertise and local market knowledge.

Our Adviser business provides financial planning solutions and technology for UK financial advisers, enabling them to create value for their businesses and their clients.

interactive investor, the UK’s second largest direct-to-consumer investment platform, enables individuals in the UK to plan, save and invest in the way that works for them.

The value of investments and the income from them can go down as well as up and investors may get back less than the amount invested.

