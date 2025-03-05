Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Leerink Partnrs raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.18. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $5.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 253.9% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 292,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 152,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

