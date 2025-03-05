Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $80.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $77.00.

GOLF has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Acushnet

Acushnet Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $64.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.59. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $58.54 and a 12-month high of $76.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.31. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $445.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.83 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acushnet

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Acushnet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,506,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,097,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Acushnet by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,654,000 after buying an additional 54,314 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Acushnet by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,072,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,384,000 after buying an additional 81,065 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Acushnet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,024,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,783,000 after buying an additional 10,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth $62,713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

(Get Free Report)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.