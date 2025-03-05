ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADEN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADEN. Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on shares of ADENTRA from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of ADENTRA from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of ADENTRA and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

ADENTRA Price Performance

ADENTRA Increases Dividend

TSE ADEN opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average of $38.34. The company has a market capitalization of $569.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.57. ADENTRA has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $45.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from ADENTRA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 20th. ADENTRA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.10%.

ADENTRA Company Profile

ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, and home centers.

