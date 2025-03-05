Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,710.38 ($34.67) and traded as high as GBX 2,917 ($37.32). Admiral Group shares last traded at GBX 2,891 ($36.98), with a volume of 445,977 shares traded.

Admiral Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,708.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,710.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.01, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of £8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Admiral Group

In other news, insider Justine Roberts purchased 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,650 ($33.90) per share, with a total value of £27,666 ($35,392.09). Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc is an established financial services provider offering motor, household, travel and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products, trading in five countries, namely the UK, France, Italy, Spain and the US. Founded in 1993, Admiral has grown to become an established multinational and multi-product insurer and is proud to be Wales’ only FTSE 100 Company.

