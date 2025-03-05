Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 74.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 23,776 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Argus set a $160.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $137.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.6 %

AMD opened at $100.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.16. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.89 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

