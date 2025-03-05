Advent Convertible and Income Fund (AVK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on March 31st

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1172 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AVK stock opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $12.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.97.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

