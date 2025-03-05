Advent Convertible and Income Fund (AVK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on March 31st

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1172 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of AVK stock opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $12.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.97.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
